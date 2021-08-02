Combining AstraZeneca and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is effective – Danish study

Reading Time: < 1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Combining AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s jab provides “good protection”, Denmark’s State Serum Institute said on Monday.

A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses, a measure particularly necessary in Denmark after health authorities discontinued inoculations with AstraZeneca’s vaccine in April over rare side-effect concerns.

More than 144,000 Danes, mostly frontline personnel in the health sector and the elderly, received their first jab with AstraZeneca’s vaccine but were subsequently vaccinated with either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s shots.

“The study shows that fourteen days after a combined vaccination program, the risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 is reduced by 88% compared to unvaccinated individuals,” the State Serum Institute (SSI) said. That is a “high efficacy”, SSI added, comparable to the 90% efficacy rate of two doses from Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, confirmed in a different Danish study.

