Come on you Greens: Spurs, Liverpool top eco-friendly table

Tottenham Hotspur will join the UN Race to Zero and have committed to halve their carbon emissions by 2030, the club said after they and Liverpool were named the Premier League’s greenest clubs on Wednesday.

They topped Sport Positive’s 2021 Green League, published by the BBC, which rates each of England’s top-flight clubs in measures they are taking to combat the threat of climate change.

Spurs and Liverpool scored 23 out of 24 points thanks to measures like reducing single-use plastic and landfill waste and using locally-sourced food produce.

Tottenham players travel to matches on coaches powered by biofuel and a vegetable garden and bat-friendly barn have been installed at their training ground.

“To have once again been named at the top of the Sport Positive League Table is fantastic recognition for the work that continues to be delivered across our organisation — now we must challenge ourselves to go further,” Tottenham Executive Director Donna-Maria Cullen said.

Liverpool’s “Red Way” initiative has led to 900 trees being planted at their training ground and academy sites, as well as wildflower areas, bird boxes and a hedgehog house.

via Reuters