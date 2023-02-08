Comedy series Fawlty Towers to return after more than 40 years.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fawlty Towers is to return more than 40 years after the classic comedy came to an end.

John Cleese, who played Basil Fawlty, will be returning to write and star alongside his daughter Camilla Cleese.

The two-series show, which featured on BBC2 in 1975 and 1979, followed the lives of Torquay hotelier Basil and his wife Sybil as they tried to keep their business and marriage afloat.

The new series will explore how the dramatic and cynical Basil navigates the modern world.

Castle Rock Entertainment announced it had closed a deal with Cleese to bring back the television series.

The revival will also see Basil and a daughter he has just discovered is his, team up to run a boutique hotel.

Fawlty Towers was named the greatest British sitcom of all time by a panel of television experts for Radio Times magazine in 2019.

The new series will see actor Rob Reiner, his wife and actress Michelle, director and producer Matthew George and Derrick Rossi act as executive producers.

Read more via BBC

