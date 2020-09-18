Comino Hotel and villas set for €110 million modernisation project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Comino Hotel and its villas are in for a significant upgrading and modernisation plan after Hili Ventures announced an investment exceeding €110 million on Malta’s third island.

In a presentation given today, the company went at length to explain how the project will put sustainability at the centre of its development, with a design and architecture that fully respect, and at times improves, the environment surrounding the area.

The project’s lead architect, Antonio Belvedere, who has significant experience working with Renzo Piano on the City Gate project and on the Parliament building, explained how the building will incorporate a mix of timber and natural stone, with the building’s lines blending in with the natural geological topography of the island. He also gave details of the minimal external lighting to be used, which will respect the dark sky area designed for Comino.

An Environmental Impact Assessment will be carried out which will highlight any specific areas to protect. As part of the project, eco and marine consultants will be engaged throughout the entire

process to ensure protection of the environment, with the committing itself to delivering a carbon neutral site.

An appropriate dismantling and demolition process followed by a prefabricated timber construction technique will minimize the impact of construction on, and not only, the marine life.

