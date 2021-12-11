Commission approves €1bn package for Afghanistan 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

by Keith Zahra

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has announced a support package worth around €1 billion for the Afghan people and neighbouring countries, addressing the urgent needs in the country and the region.

The announcement follows the discussion of the EU Ministers for development to have a calibrated approach to give direct support to the Afghan population in order to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe without legitimising the Taliban interim government.

The Afghan support package combines EU humanitarian aid with the delivery of targeted support on basic needs in direct benefit of the Afghan people and neighbouring countries. The package includes the €300 million for humanitarian purposes which had already been agreed to.

This humanitarian support is accompanied by additional, specialized support for vaccinations, sheltering, as well as the protection of civilians and human rights. This funding will be in direct support of the local population and will be channelled to international organisations on the ground, while respecting the principles of engagement established by the Council Conclusions agreed by EU Foreign Ministers on 21 September.

