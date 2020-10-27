Commission disburses €17 billion under SURE to Italy, Spain and Poland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission has disbursed a total of €17 billion to Italy, Spain and Poland in the first instalment of financial support to Member States under the SURE instrument. As part of today’s operations, Italy has received €10 billion, Spain €6 billion, and Poland €1 billion. Once all SURE disbursements have been completed, Italy will receive a total of €27.4 billion, Spain €21.3 billion and Poland €11.2 billion.

This support, in the form of loans granted on favourable terms, will assist these Member States in addressing sudden increases in public expenditure to preserve employment. Specifically, they will help cover the costs directly related to the financing of national short-time work schemes, and other similar measures they have put in place as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, in particular for the self-employed.

The SURE instrument can provide up to €100 billion in financial support to all Member States. The Council has so far approved €87.9 billion in financial support under SURE to 17 Member States, based on the Commission’s proposals. The next disbursements will take place over the course of the months ahead, following the respective bond issuances.

