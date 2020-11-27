Commission launches political debate towards strengthening Schengen and restoring trust

Reading Time: < 1 minute

On Monday, 30 November, the Commission will convene the first ever Schengen Forum, gathering Members of the European Parliament and Home Affairs Ministers, and aiming to foster concrete cooperation and political dialogue to address current challenges and build a more resilient Schengen area.

The discussions will inform the Strategy for a stronger Schengen area to be presented in mid-2021.

Topics for discussion include strengthening the governance of the Schengen area and improving the mechanism to evaluate the implementation of the Schengen rules, drawing lessons from the experience of the coronavirus pandemic and discussing the role of Schengen in the post-coronavirus economic recovery phase, finding a way forward on the revision of the Schengen Borders Code, making better use of alternative measures to the reintroduction of border controls, better managing the EU’s external borders, as well as enhancing police cooperation and information exchange.

The meeting will start at 9.00 CET with a message from President Ursula von der Leyen on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Schengen area. Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, will deliver opening remarks, followed by a keynote address by Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson. The Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs’ working group on Schengen Scrutiny, Tanja Fajon, will also give a keynote address.

