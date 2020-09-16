Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
LIVE: Commission President delivers State of the European Union Speech

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is addressing the European Parliament in her first State of the European Union address.

The annual event will see von der Leyen update the European Parliament on the works of the Commission. Her speech is expected to touch on issues such as climate change, relations with neighbouring countries as well as plans for an economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State of the EU speech is geared towards promoting a more transparent and democratic EU since it allows the Parliament to assess the Commission’s work.

https://webstreaming.europarl.europa.eu/ep/embed/embed.html?event=20200916-0900-special-other&language=or&autoplay=false&logo=true
