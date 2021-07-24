Commission seeks public feedback on websites and apps

Reading Time: < 1 minute

by Keith Zahra

The EU has launched a public consultation on the review of the Web Accessibility Directive. Since 23 June 2021, all public sector websites and mobile apps in the EU have the legal obligation to be accessible to people with disabilities.

The consultation will gather feedback from citizens, especially those with disabilities, but also from businesses, online platforms, academics, public administrations, and all other interested parties. The online consultation will be itself accessible to screen readers, translated in all EU official languages, and available in a shorter easy-to-read version for people with cognitive disabilities.

The results of the consultation will feed into the review and will help improve the impact of the directive on making public sector websites and mobile apps accessible. The consultation remains open until 25 October 2021.

