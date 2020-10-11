Commissioner Mariya Gabriel tests positive for Coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mariya Gabriel, Europe’s commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth, tested positive for the coronavirus, she announced on Twitter Saturday.

POLITICO reports “Gabriel is the first member of the von der Leyen Commission to confirm a positive coronavirus test, although several commissioners have undertaken periods of self-isolation amid concerns about infection, including Frans Timmermans, Valdis Dombrovskis and Stella Kyriakides.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also previously said she was self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive. Von der Leyen wrote to Gabriel on Saturday: “I wish you a prompt recovery! Take good care of yourself.”

POLITICO

