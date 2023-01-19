Conab says Brazil’s 2023 coffee crop to rise nearly 8% from previous year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) – Brazil’s 2023 coffee crop is expected to reach 54.94 million 60-kg bags, a 7.9% increase from the previous year, government food and statistics agency Conab said on Thursday in its first estimate for the new season.

Conab said Brazil’s arabica coffee crop is set to reach 37.43 million bags this year, up 14.4% from 2022, boosted by a rebound in top producing state Minas Gerais.

That is despite 2023 being an “off-year” in the biennial arabica coffee cycle that alternates years of high and low production.

Output of robusta coffee, on the other hand, is expected to drop a slight 3.8% from a record set in 2022 to total 17.51 million bags, Conab added.

