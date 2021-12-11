Conference on the Future of Europe’s Second Plenary reaches conclusion 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

by Keith Zahra

On Saturday, 23 October, the second Conference Plenary meeting of the Conference on the Future of Europe took place in the European Parliament in Strasbourg to discuss contributions brought forward by citizens.

The 80 representatives of the European Citizens’ Panels took their seats as Members of the Plenary and discussions focused on citizens’ contributions from the European Citizens’ Panels, the national panels and events, the European Youth Event, and the second interim report from the Multilingual Digital Platform.

Vice-President Dubravka Šuica stated: “This is a historic moment where, for the first time, citizens deliberate on a par with their elected representatives at all levels. Bringing citizens to the core of European policymaking will reinforce our representative democracies, as we set sail towards our common future.” The next Conference Plenary will take place on 17-18 December.

In the meantime, the European Citizens’ Panels will meet online in November, and the first two will finalise their recommendations and present them in Plenary in December. The next Conference Plenary will take place on 17-18 December.

