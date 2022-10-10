Confidence waning but Liverpool will recover, says Van Dijk

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk believes his team’s confidence has been “creeping away”, after they dropped to 10th in the Premier League table following Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal, but the Dutch defender backed them to rediscover their belief.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka scored twice, including a late winning penalty, to hand the visitors their second loss of the campaign and help the Gunners back to the top of the standings.

Liverpool have 10 points from eight games and are enduring their worst start in manager Juergen Klopp’s seven-year reign.

Van Dijk said a lack of confidence had affected them in recent matches.

“We’re all human beings and sometimes you need confidence in certain moments … if your confidence isn’t as high, it isn’t helping in certain situations,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports.

“Every human being whatever job, whatever situation, you need a little bit of confidence to perform in the highest level. If you’re not winning like we are used to then confidence is creeping away, but we know that it can turn around.

“We know we have to work and we have to work hard. That’s the only thing to do and the only way forward.”

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first