Conflicting reports on Russian withdrawal

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry published video on Wednesday that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea across a railway bridge after drills, adding that some troops would also return to their permanent bases.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine’s borders after Moscow’s announcement of a partial pullback was met with scepticism.

Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged Moscow again on Wednesday to prove that it is pulling back troops amid tensions over a military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, saying soldiers and tanks often move about.

“It remains to be seen whether there is a Russian withdrawal … What we see is that they have increased the number of troops, and more troops are on the way,” Stoltenberg told reporters at the start of a two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.

“If they really start to withdraw forces, that’s something we will welcome … They have always moved forces back and forth so just that we see movement of forces, of battle tanks, doesn’t confirm a real withdrawal.”

Russia should be judged by its actions when it comes to de-escalating tension at the Ukraine border, British defence minister Ben Wallace told Sky News on Wednesday.

“We’ll take Russia at its word, but we will judge them on their actions,” he said.

Britain has thus far not seen any evidence that Russia is withdrawing troops from positions near the Ukrainian border, Wallace added.

“We haven’t seen any evidence at the moment of that withdrawal,” Wallace told Times Radio.

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday she hoped to see evidence of a Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine’s borders but for the moment numbers were increasing, saying the situation was at a pivotal moment.

“The escalation of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border, including in Belarus, is increasingly significant,” Anand told reporters as she arrived for a meeting of NATO defence ministers.

“We look forward to seeing evidence of the withdrawal of troops on Russia’s part. But we need to prepare for any eventuality with that significant escalation of Russian troops that we have seen over the last weeks,” she said.

Photo – A handout still image taken from handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows Russian armoured fighting vehicles load on the railway freight carriages in Bakhchysarai, Crimea. Units of the Western and Southern military districts on 15 February 2022 began returning from exercises to their bases by rail and road, the Russian Defense Ministry said on 15 February 2022. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE