Constituted Bodies warn against surge in Public Sector Employment / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 24 November 2021

Morning Briefing

Constituted Bodies warn against surge in Public Sector Employment

The Malta Employers’ Association, The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, the Malta Chamber of SMEs, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association and the Gozo Business Chamber have called on government to put an immediate halt on the drain of human resources from the private sector, to be employed in the public sector including state appointed bodies. “Some companies are having to reduce their operations as a result of a shortage of manpower. Many have to resort to replacing Maltese employees lost to the public sector with other nationalities. This is changing the distribution of the labour force, as government is employing a greater percentage of the Maltese labour force, with companies compensating for labour shortfalls by engaging more foreign labour.”

The business organisations stated that they are convinced that, in many cases, there is no real need for these persons in the public sector. They recalled that public sector employment is financed by the output and taxes generated by entrepreneurs and their employees, and depleting the private sector of human resources will spell trouble even for tax revenue generation.

Abela warns Steward of possible legal action

PM Robert Abela has threatened Steward Healthcare with “all possible legal action” a if the company fails to honour its contractual obligations in the running of three state hospitals. “Our main message to Steward Healthcare is that they have contractual obligations which they must honour,” he said.

“If Steward fails to observe its obligations, the government will take all the possible legal action.” Steward took over the hospitals deal from Vital Global Healthcare, in 2018. Asked whether this clause had been signed behind the government’s back, Abela, who was a government consultant at the time, said he had only learnt about the agreement “after it was signed.”

Covid-19 Update: 71 new COVID-19 cases were reported as the number of hospital cases rose to 16 after being 12 over the past two days. The number of people in intensive care remains two.