Getting around Malta is becoming easier as bus passengers can now use their contactless cards, smartphones or

smartwatches to pay for their bus tickets, with the launch of a contactless payment system on all 400 route buses operate by Malta Public Transport.

For cities around the world, contactless transport has gone from a nice-to-have to a must-have in order to provide customers with safe and secure solutions through COVID-19 and beyond. With the enablement of

contactless payments, local residents and tourists can worry less about carrying cash and queuing for tickets.

Following a successful trial period on buses operating on busy routes, the contactless payment service has now been

extended to all of the bus fleet, in a fully integrated system with on-board ticketing.

This was made possible through the partnership of Malta Public Transport, Bank of Valletta and Visa. The contactless system offers passengers a new, efficient way of paying for their bus tickets, resulting in reduced boarding time and faster journeys.

Malta Public Transport partnered with Bank of Valletta and Visa to ensure fast and secure transactions built on a reliable payments infrastructure. As the COVID-19 pandemic shifted customer preference towards cashless options, the public transport company aimed to expand options to cater for passengers who do not have a Tallinja Card.

“Cashless payments are a fundamental element in our customer experience strategy,” said Konrad Pulé, Malta Public

Transport General Manager, explaining that contactless services make passenger boarding much easier. “When we

introduced the Tallinja Card in 2015 it was a first for Malta, and it quickly became the most popular way to pay for your ticket.

With the new contactless system on board our buses, those passengers who prefer to pay for individual tickets will also be able to experience quicker and more efficient boarding when travelling by bus.” “Bank of Valletta is proud to be an important stakeholder in this project which will see public transportation moving to digital,” stated Kenneth Farrugia, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank of Valletta.

“This is another significant and important step in the national digital transformation strategy which is equally aligned to the strategic direction that the Bank is currently taking forward. The demand for cashless payment solutions across all service sectors continues to gain traction as more consumers recognise the convenience of contactless payments. The case is undoubtedly highly compelling in the public transportation space as it is evidently much easier to tap and pay in contactless mode rather than paying in cash. I am of the high conviction that commuters will quickly adapt to this fast and secure payment method, particularly in the current scenario where society is increasingly shunning away from the usage of cash as a means of payment. So, whether it’s with physical contactless cards, one’s smartphone or smartwatch, paying for a bus fare will truly be pay-on-the-go.”

“As cities across Europe start lifting Covid-19 restrictions, public transportation will be essential to ensure economic recovery.” said David Farrugia, Visa Malta Country Manager. “Public transportation systems are crucial for people who rely on them to get to and from work every day. Consumers rely on them to access their local businesses and purchase their needs, while tourists use public transportation to get around the Islands. We hope the launch of contactless payment systems on the Malta Public Transport network will make the lives of residents and tourists that use contactless payments easier, simpler and safer.”