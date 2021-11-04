COP26: 190 nations and organisations pledge to quit coal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Major coal users including Poland, Vietnam and Chile are committing to shift away from the fossil fuel, in pledges made at the COP26 climate summit, the UK government says.

Coal is the single biggest contributor to climate change.

The UK said 190 nations and organisations had vowed to quit coal.

But some of the world’s biggest coal-dependent countries, including Australia, India, China and the US, did not sign up to the pledge.

Signatories to the agreement have committed to ending all investment in new coal power generation domestically and internationally.

They have also agreed to phase out coal power in the 2030s for major economies, and the 2040s for poorer nations, the UK said.

More than 40 countries have signed up to the statement. Poland, Vietnam and Chile were among 18 countries who agreed to phase out and not build or invest in new coal power for the first time, the UK said.

Photo – EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

