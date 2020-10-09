Coronavirus cases in Bulgaria have hit new daily high record

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bulgaria has reported 516 new coronavirus cases of coronavirus – the third day in a row it has beaten its own record since the start of the pandemic in March, official data showed.

The Balkan country has now 23,279 COVID-19 cases, including 880 deaths. A total of 1,063 people are hospitalised and 56 are in intensive care, data from the coronavirus information platform showed.

Despite the surge in infections in past days, the health minister said the country was still doing relatively well compared to other European Union countries hit by a second COVID-19 wave and ruled out imposing new restrictions for now.

