Coronavirus cases in Germany have just surpassed seven million.

The country reported another 13,908 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative Covid tally to 7,005,289 confirmed cases.

Another 69 deaths were also recorded, according to data released by the Robert Koch Institute.

Photo – A sign reading ‘Mask Required’ is placed at the entrance of the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany. EPA-EFE/CONSTANTIN ZINN