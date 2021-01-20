Coronavirus cases in Switzerland and Liechtenstein pass 500,000 mark

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Coronavirus infections in Switzerland and Liechtenstein passed the 500,000 mark on Tuesday, data from Swiss health authorities showed, as new infections rose by 2,260.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 502,191, the death toll rose by 75 to 8,166, while 129 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.

Main Photo: A person walks at the Covid-19 vaccination center in the halls of the Trade Fair Lucerne after opening to the public in Lucerne, Switzerland, 19 January 2021. Over 75-year-old persons and people with chronic deceases and high-risk level can get their anti-Covid-19 vaccination upon registration. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

