Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit new record, up by more than 10,000

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 10,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Sunday showed.

The RIVM reported 10,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Dutch government imposed partial lockdown measures to contain the spread of the virus on Oct. 14, including the closure of all bars and restaurants in the country.
