Coronavirus pandemic measures in Victoria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A person is seen Kitesurfing at the beach in Brighton, Melbourne, Australia, 16 October 2021. All authorised Victorian workers spanning from retail staff to pro sportspeople must now be partially vaccinated for COVID-19 or have a booking to go to work.

EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT

