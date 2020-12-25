CorporateDispatchPRO eJournal – A year in review, a year to preview

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The word ‘disruption’ was spoken with quasi-glorification in thought-leadership circles until disruption hit in a very real way in 2020. In fact, the world beyond the pandemic is being propelled by the pursuit in the opposite direction: a sense of stability.

As the third decade of the third millennium opens before us, CorporateDispatch PRO takes a look at the lessons learned from the last twenty years, culminating in the Covid-19 outbreak and development of vaccines to erase it.

The 2020s will also make room for a ‘Global Britain’ and the publication carries an exclusive interview with UK High Commissioner for Malta Cathy Ward about the new horizons ahead.

View the final edition of CorporateDispatch PRO for 2020 on the global Press Reader Platform here.

Like this: Like Loading...