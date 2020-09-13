Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CDPRO

CorporateDispatchPRO The Journal

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A lot is said about Corporate Governance and its importance to sustainable profitability, but in the post-covid world Corporate Governance is redefining the role of the business community in the social context. The theme is explored in the publication.

The issue also discusses two developing situations at the EU’s borders: Belarus on the East and Brexit on the West.

The CorporateDispatchPRO staple sections bring you world news highlights, the essential EU updates, and latest Malta insights.


CorporateDispatchPRO is the journal of CiGroup MT advisory arm Ci Consulta.

The journal which brings you insights, news and views with a local perspective and global outlook.

CiConsulta

