Corruption is society’s woodworm – Archbishop / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 8th June 2022

Morning Briefing

Corruption is society’s woodworm – Archbishop

In a strong message against corruption Archbishop Charles Scicluna spoke at length on the importance of justice, insisting that this cannot be achieved if “things are concealed”. He described corruption as “the country’s woodworm, beautiful on the outside and rotten on the inside”. In a not-so-veiled remark at recent happenings in Parliament, Scicluna said that “light also means that people are also held accountable by Parliament. It is unacceptable to appear in front of a Parliamentary committee and take everyone for a ride by not answering questions and bringing up a thousand excuses. That is not the light that Jesus Christ wants for our country.” (Newsbook)

43-year-old passes away after home accident

A 43-year-old man died on Tuesday after falling around two storeys while carrying out maintenance works on stairs at his house in Żejtun. The police said the accident happened in Triq id-Dejma at 9.15am. The victim was later identified as psychiatric nurse Shawn Curmi, also a past football player and coach with Żejtun Corinthians. Tributes poured on social media from friends and relatives. Curmi is a father of two. (Times of Malta)

Two in hospital after Gozo accident

Two people were hospitalised after a traffic accident involving a pick-up truck and a crane in Gozo on Tuesday morning. Police said in a statement that the accident happened at around 9am in Triq l-Imgarr in Xewkija, Gozo. Preliminary investigations on site showed that the accident was between a Tadano TR301 crane which was being driven by a 37-year-old man from Ghajnsielem and an Isuzu KB which was being driven by a 48-year-old German man. (The Malta Independent)