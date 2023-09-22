Council of Europe expresses concern at Italy’s violence-against-women data

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Council of Europe said Friday that it was worried about Italy’s figures regarding violence against women.

The human rights body’s Committee of Ministers said that it “notes with concern” that the data provided by Rome “show a persistently high percentage of domestic and sexual violence proceedings shelved at the preliminary investigation stage, the limited use of protection orders and a significant rate of violations of them”.

The committee expressed its disquiet after reviewing the measures taken by Italy to resolve the problems that led the European Court of Human Rights to condemn it several times due to its “ineffective response” to complaints made by women.

Via ANSA

