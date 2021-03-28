Council of Europe says Italy and Malta non-compliant on migration; delayed rescues are putting human lives at risk

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A spokesperson for Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovic said Friday that EU states must urgently change their migration policies in the Mediterranean since current ones place at risk the lives and human rights of refugees and migrants.

The comment came during an international conference on saving lives in the Mediterranean Sea sponsored by ASGI in collaboration with the Jesuit refugee Service of Malta and Aditus, as well as the Foundation Assistance Internationale, which discussed the conclusions of a report on migrants with special focus on the Mediterranean and the role of EU Member States Italy and Malta.

The spokesperson, who was taking part on behalf of Mijatovic, said that many actions by Member States seem to have an implicit or explicit aim of leaving the field open to the Libyan Coast Guard to intercept migrant boats.

The reference was to an agreement signed by Italy and Malta with Libya, the IRINI operation and actions taken against NGOs working to recuse migrants at sea.

The spokesperson said that the policies of EU states were putting human rights at risk and that they must change.

ANSA

