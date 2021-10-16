CoE, US Emb.say justice not yet fully served in Caruana Galizia murder / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 16 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Council of Europe, US Embassy say justice not yet fully served in Caruana Galizia case

Four years after the brutal assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Dunja Mijatović, the Council of Europe’s top human rights officialsaid that justice has not yet been served. While noting that important steps have been made since Caruana Galizia was assassinated, with a public inquiry having made several recommendations for rule of law reform, there was much more to do, she added. “Investigations into her killing are still ongoing and despite some progress, full accountability has not yet been established. As the investigations continue, it is crucial that the Maltese authorities identify and prosecute all those responsible,” Mijatović said.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb near her home in Bidnija on October 16, 2017.

These sentiments were echoed by the US Embassy. In a statement, it said that: “we reiterate that strong judicial processes and accountability are essential to the just conclusion to this case, which will reassure journalists everywhere that their voices are valued. The United States strongly supports the rule of law and the vital role of a free and independent press around the world.”

The Embassy also joined condemnation of violence to silence dissenting voices.

Social restrictions to be eased further

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that Malta’s Covid-19 situation was progressing well and health authorities were consequently reducing restrictions for vaccine-only public events. “The COVID-19 situation is under control, as currently we have 11 people receiving treatment for the virus in hospital, and one person in ITU. With this in mind, the country is in a position to further reduce restrictions,” Fearne said in a press briefing this morning, adding that there were no clusters in schools.

The key changes include an increased maximum capacity to 300 persons for seated events, increased ferry capacity and increased number of persons at event tables (from six to eight). Children under 12 will no longer need a negative test result to attend events.

Covid-19 Update: The number of active cases remained virtually unchanged (290) as new cases (25) and recoveries (24) balanced out each other on Friday. The number of patients in hospital increased to 11, with one remaining in ITU.

CDE News