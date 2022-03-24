Court does not uphold PN request on prison vote / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 24 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Court does not uphold PN request on prison vote

The Nationalist Party has lost a court case to force a re-run of the early voting held at the prisons on Saturday, with the Constitutional Court citing a lack of jurisdiction. The PN had claimed irregularities, arguing that prisoners sentenced to imprisonment of more than a year had been allowed to vote, in violation of the electoral law. The Electoral Commission argued in court through its lawyer, Ian Refalo, that if the PN’s request was to be upheld, the commission would not be able to wrap up the election process. (Times of Malta)

PM again stresses importance of voting

Prime Minister Robert Abela stressed on the importance of voting while stating that the Nationalist Party does not want people to vote “in order for them to do as they wish with the country.” Shifting to the stress brought on the island by the pandemic, Abela said that throughout every decision that was taken, “a tailor-made plan was made for Gozo in order to persevere through the challenges. I have always insisted that the incentives we propose for Malta will have a 10% increase for Gozo in order for the island to remain as resilient as possible.” Addressing followers in Xewkija Gozo, Abela urged constituents to vote early in Saturday’s election as a “PN government would dismantle all the good that was done in Gozo and take the sister island for granted.”

Govt did its job during pandemic – Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech said government “was doing its job” when it gave out assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Robert Abela was carrying out his duty. If we as politicians are expecting people to give thanks to us, we must thank teachers, police, nurses, doctors, pilots for continuing their work during the pandemic,” he said. Grech was interviewed by academic Prof. Andrew Azzopardi at a PN rally held in Mosta on Wednesday evening. He said people must stop eulogising politicians, saying it is their duty to lead the country in a time of crisis. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: Covid-19 cases continued to increase, with 375 new reports on Wednesday, while 127 recovered. Active cases have reached 2969. During the last 24 hours, two elderly men passed away.