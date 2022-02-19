Court finds enough evidence for John Dalli to stand trial / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 19 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Court finds enough evidence for John Dalli to stand trial

The Court of Justice has found sufficient evidence at face value for former EU Commissioner John Dalli to stand trial. The former Minister and European Commissioner stands accused of trading in influence and attempted bribery, charges he denies. The case revolves a €60 million bribe his former aide, Silvio Zammit, who passed away a few days ago, had allegedly solicited to help lift a ban on snus.

Dalli’s lawyers did not contest the decree. The prosecution informed the court that OLAF officials were expected to testify.

Protestors demand AG resignation after Court developments

Activists gathered in Valletta on Friday evening calling for the resignation of Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg. The protest took place after the latest developments in Court, which saw, Darren Debono, known as it-Topo, refusing to name any accomplices in the 2010 HSBC robbery. Buttigieg had granted him a plea deal for a shorter prison sentence in exchange for testimony on the case. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party said that Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg and Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis must resign over the prosecution’s handling of the case. During a press conference, PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami questioned the motives behind a plea bargain reached between the Office of the Attorney General (AG) and Daren Debono, one of the men behind the botched HSBC heist.

Covid-19 Update: Covid-19 cases decline to below 1,000 with just 79 new cases reported on Friday, as opposed to 288 recoveries. Of the current 988 infected patients, 46 remain in hospital, four in ITU.