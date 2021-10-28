Court finds freezing order of all assets was in breach of Keith Schembri’s rights / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 28 October 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Freezing order of all assets was in breach of Keith Schembri’s rights – Constitutional Court

A Court has found that Keith Schembri and directors of his various companies damages had their rights breached when a court order decreed the freezing of their assets. The Constitutional court judgment was delivered by the highest court following an appeal filed by the Attorney General, the State Advocate and the Police Commissioner against the decision of the First Hall, Civil Court. Judge Lawrence Mintoff presiding the First Hall of the Civil Court in its Constitutional jurisdiction, had ruled that it was “not reasonable and certainly could not be said to be the aim of the legislator” to have a person affected by a garnishee under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, to cease to function commercially for a period of a year or until a bill of indictment is issued. (Independent/Times)

Revision of compilation of evidence on the cards

Government will be carrying out a revision of the compilation of evidence process in court to cut down lengthy proceedings, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said on Wednesday. Addressing Parliament, Zammit Lewis argued that “we can’t have scenarios where people end up testifying three times during the compilation before the case ever goes to jury.” Zammit Lewis listed three other projects that will be taken on by the justice ministry over the coming year, including the implementation of an updated Whistleblower Act and improving court specialisation.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Bernard Grech lambasted government MPs on Wednesday for regularly defending Konrad Mizzi and Edward Zammit Lewis, despite several reports on their close relationship with murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech.

“How can it be that the Minister for Justice and Good Governance, a government minister, was communicating in an intimate way with an alleged criminal,” he said of Zammit Lewis. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: 15 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, while 19 patients recovered. Active cases declined to 218, with 11 patients in hospital, four of whom in intensive care.

