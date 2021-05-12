Reading Time: < 1 minute

A French court has ruled that Air France and Airbus should stand trial over a 2009 crash in the Atlantic Ocean which killed 228 people, a judicial source from the prosecutor’s department said on Wednesday.

The court, ruling on a request from French prosecutors, overturned a previous ruling that there should not be a trial.

EPA-EFE/AIR FORCE OF BRAZIL HANDOUT

An Air France representative said the carrier had no immediate comment. Airbus, the manufacturer of the aircraft involved, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Air France flight AF447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed on June 1 2009. Everyone on board was killed.

French investigators found the crew mishandled loss of speed readings from sensors blocked with ice from a storm, and caused the aircraft to stall by holding its nose too high. (Reporting by Tangi Salaun and Laurence Frost; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Christian Lowe; Editing by)