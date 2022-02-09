Court to hear PN case on PBS with urgency / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 9 February 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Court to hear PN case on PBS with urgency

PBS, the Broadcasting Authority, Minister Carmelo Abela and the State Advocate have been given six days to reply to a constitutional case opened by the PN and media imbalance across the state broadcaster. The first hearing will take place on 17 February. In its case, the Nationalist Party is asking for stronger impartiality in state broadcasting, arguing that the PN suffered months of political imbalance in PBS news coverage. In a statement on Tuesday, the PN said it will put for balance and impartiality in all broadcasting, but most especially in the national broadcasting services. “The Nationalist Party spent whole months trying to make sure the Broadcasting Authority and PBS take needed action on this imbalance. Nonetheless, the party had no alternative than to take legal action to protect the rights of the Opposition and the Maltese public, the latter of whom deserves balanced broadcasting and communications. (Maltatoday)

PM inaugurates new National Distribution Centre

Prime Minister Robert Abela inaugurated the Ħas-Saptan National Distribution Centre on Tuesday evening. Through this project, fuel storage was moved from the heart of Birżebbuġa to Ħas-Saptan. Abela said that one of the biggest challenges a policy maker in a small country faces is how and where to provide essential services while leaving a minimum negative impact. “This new facility saw a €70 million investment to eliminate toxic fumes during the transfer of fuel from the tank to the bowser. These emissions are also eliminated during the process when bowsers transfer fuel to fuel pumps,” he said.

BOV ordered to pay €370 million on Deiulemar case

BOV has been ordered by an Italian Court to to pay €370 million over massive losses suffered by bondholders in the so called Deiulemar case. Shareholders in the latter company were found guilty of fraud and in 2014 seven members of the company’s founders were jailed by an Italian court. BOV has always disputed the amount in compensation being claimed, saying the shares held were deemed worthless following the bankruptcy of Deiulemar Group. “The bank held no other assets on behalf of the Deiulemar Group,” BOV said in a press statement were it also announced to appeal. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update: 186 new cases were found in the last 24 hours, with 286 new recoveries. There are 89 patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, 4 of whom are in the ITU. The Health Ministry announced that an 85-year-old woman died while Covid-19 positive.