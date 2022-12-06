Coventry City served with stadium eviction notice

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Coventry City have received an eviction notice from former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, which acquired the Coventry Building Society Arena last month, the English Championship club said on Monday.

Following the Frasers Group acquisition of the stadium from administrators, Coventry have been told that they must agree a new licence to continue playing at the arena.

Coventry have an existing long-term licence, agreed in March 2021 to run until 2031, but said the new owners presented a fresh agreement on new commercial terms “without any dialogue or negotiations, and are less favourable to the Football Club.”

NEWS: Statement after Coventry City received an eviction notice from Frasers Group, new owners of the CBS Arena.



➡️ https://t.co/AW8zkiXd04 #PUSB pic.twitter.com/aqTg8buXAS — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) December 5, 2022

They added the new licence would run only until May 2023.

“We were surprised to learn of this intention by Frasers Group, given discussions with Coventry prior to the completion of their purchase of the arena led us to understand the existing terms would continue unchanged with Frasers Group as the new owners of the arena,” Coventry said in a statement.

“… Frasers Group have said they would negotiate for beyond May 2023, but this leaves us without the security and certainty that our current deal provides to us and our fans.”

The stadium’s former owners – rugby club Wasps – went into administration in October.

Coventry, who are 12th in the second tier with 29 points after 19 games and are scheduled to play their next home game on December 17 against Swansea City, said they were happy to continue under the terms of the current licence.

“Following Frasers Group’s purchase of the arena… they stated they were ‘looking forward to working with Coventry City Football Club’,” the club added.

“Coventry City hope that they will act on those words for the good of the arena, the club, our fans and the city and community that they are now part of.”

via ReutersImage via Sports Industry (Twitter)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first