COVID-19 cases and deaths increase in France and Germany, UK registers decrease

The number of confirmed new COVID-19 cases and deaths in France rose sharply in the last 24 hours, according to French health ministry data published on Saturday.

France registered 32,095 new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours to reach a total of 1,954,599. Deaths in hospitals in France from COVID-19 rose by 359 over the previous 24 hours to reach a total of 44,246 so far.

Meanwhile, Britain reported 26,860 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, down from 27,301 on Friday and the lowest number since Wednesday.

The daily number of new deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test rose to 462 from 376 on Friday, taking the cumulative total to 51,766.

In Germany, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 16,947 to 790,503, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 107 to 12,485.

