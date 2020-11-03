Covid-19 cases in Poland double in two weeks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In Poland the number of people infected with Covid has doubled in less than two weeks.

The health ministry reported this morning that the number of people infected in Poland passed the 400,000 mark on Tuesday.

There were 19,364 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, below the record high of 21,897 recorded last Saturday.

📊 W ciągu doby wykonano ponad 65,7 tys. testów na #koronawirus. pic.twitter.com/MgfKW9p9NL — Ministerstwo Zdrowia (@MZ_GOV_PL) November 3, 2020

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 414,844, and the total number of deaths rose to 6,102, the ministry said on its Twitter account.

One of Poland’s biggest problems now is staff shortage, although this was a pressing issue even before the pandemic struck. Of around 4,000 doctors who are trained in Poland every year, hundreds leave the Eastern European country to go to work abroad where salaries in the medical sector are signficantly higher.

via The Guardian / Twitter – Polish Ministry of Health

