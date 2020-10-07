Covid-19 cases in the Ukraine, Russia, Czech Republic and Poland continue increasing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Ukraine, Russia, Czech Republic, and Poland on Wednesday all registered a record increase in coronavirus cases.

Ukraine registered a record 4,753 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Wednesday, up from a previous record of 4,661 new cases reported on October 3.

The council said a total of 239,337 cases had been registered in Ukraine as of Oct. 7, with 4,597 deaths, including 77 in the past 24 hours.

The daily tally of infections spiked in late September and early October above 4,000, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of October.

Poland on Wednesday reported a daily record of 3,003 new coronavirus cases as well as a record of 75 deaths, as the country grapples with a rapid surge in cases and imposes new restrictions while trying to dodge a full lockdown.

Poland now has a total of 107,319 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,792 deaths

Russia on Wednesday reported 11,115 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its nationwide tally to 1,248,619.

Russia’s coronavirus crisis centre said 202 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 21,865.

The Czech Republic reported a record 4,457 new coronavirus cases in a single day, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, as a spike in infections over the past month is now rising at Europe’s fastest pace.

The daily rise in new COVID-19 cases, recorded on Tuesday, surpassed a previous record of 3,794 to bring the total number of cases recorded since March to 90,022 – a fourfold increase since Aug. 25.

