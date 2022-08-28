Covid-19 death toll tops 800 / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 28 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Covid-19 death toll tops 800

Two people with Covid-19 have died over the past two days, bringing the pandemic’s death toll in Malta to 801.

There have been 56 new cases of Covid-19 over the past two days. With 97 deemed to have recovered, the number of known active cases decreased to a 154. (Newsbook)

Keywords Studios to set up operations in Malta

Keywords Studios, an international technical services provider to the global video games industry employing 11,000 people, has now set firm plans to set up operations in Malta. Established in 1998, and now with over 70 facilities in 24 countries, Keywords Studios is strategically located in Asia, Australia, the Americas, and Europe. The first earmarked studios for Malta expansion will be USA-based Sperasoft followed by the UK-based Electric Square. (DOI)

Animal lobby seeks action against marine park

Animal Liberation Malta have written to the Veterinary Regulatory Department, questioning how despite Malta’s ban on animal circuses, Mediterraneo Park continues to operate under a zoo licence. In the letter to Paul Portelli, Director of Veterinary Regulatory Department, ALM argued that Mediterraneo is a venue where marine mammals performed liked circus animals. (Maltatoday)

Woman hit by car near Manoel Island

A woman was injured after being hit by a car near Manoel Island in Gżira. The accident occurred at about 11.45 am.

The police said that the victim is woman is a 34-year-old Colombian national who lives in St Julian’s. (TVM News)