Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, Latin America

COVID-19 infections in Latin America exceed 7.25m

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The cumulative number of COVID-19 infections in Latin America is close to 7.25 million as of Sunday, with over 3.86 million cases reported from Brazil, the second most affected country by the pandemic only behind the United States.

By Sunday local time, Brazil has reported 3,862,311 confirmed cases. The national death toll of COVID-19 reached 120,828.

Sao Paulo’s COVID-19 test results recently showed that the city’s 18-to-34 age group has the highest infection rate of 17.7 percent.

Argentine health ministry said Sunday that a total of 408,426 COVID-19 cases have so far been reported nationwide with 8,457 deaths.

Columbia has reported more than 600,000 cases. The country plans to resume its tourism on Sept. 1. Some regions offer free COVID-19 testing for tourists.

via Reuters

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: