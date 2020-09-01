COVID-19 infections in Latin America exceed 7.25m

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The cumulative number of COVID-19 infections in Latin America is close to 7.25 million as of Sunday, with over 3.86 million cases reported from Brazil, the second most affected country by the pandemic only behind the United States.

By Sunday local time, Brazil has reported 3,862,311 confirmed cases. The national death toll of COVID-19 reached 120,828.

Sao Paulo’s COVID-19 test results recently showed that the city’s 18-to-34 age group has the highest infection rate of 17.7 percent.

Argentine health ministry said Sunday that a total of 408,426 COVID-19 cases have so far been reported nationwide with 8,457 deaths.

Columbia has reported more than 600,000 cases. The country plans to resume its tourism on Sept. 1. Some regions offer free COVID-19 testing for tourists.

