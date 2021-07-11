Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that the number of Covid-19 infections in Libya is on the rise.

In a statement, UNICEF’s office in Libya indicated that the positive coronavirus cases in the country exceeded 200,000, among them 3,200 fatalities.

The organization urged citizens to protect themselves, their families, and society by obtaining vaccination. It also called on all to adhere to safety precautions by wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and washing hands constantly.

Meanwhile, Zawiya Municipal Council declared a state of emergency for a total period of two weeks as part of a larger plan to combat the Coronavirus, having recorded a sharp increase in the number of infections.

The Council said in a statement that it intends to close down completely all public places and commercial markets for the period of the lockdown.

This came at the end of an extended meeting, held by the Municipal Council, along with all sectors in the municipality on July 9.

The decision also declared the inclusion of public and private educational institutions at all levels, along with social halls usually used for parties and celebrations, restaurants, cafes, gyms, playgrounds, seaside resorts, parks, and public gardens.

Photo: EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

