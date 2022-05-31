Covid-19: Italy removes all vaccine requirements for travel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian health authorities said that they will no longer require confirmation of coronavirus vaccine, recent recovery, or a negative test to enter the country. When the obligation to display a so-called “Green Pass” to enter Italy expires on May 31, the health ministry said that it “would not be extended.”

Italy was the first European country to be infected with coronavirus in early 2020, and it has imposed some of the most stringent measures, such as requiring all workers to produce a Green Pass.

Most restrictions were dropped when instances abated and the majority of the population was vaccinated, while masks are still necessary on public transportation and in schools.

According to health ministry estimates, Italy registered another 7,537 cases and 62 fatalities on Monday, bringing the total to 166,631.