COVID-19: MEPs to quiz CEOs of vaccine companies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MEPs will debate how to increase capacity and improve delivery of COVID-19 vaccines with pharmaceutical companies and Commissioners Breton and Kyriakides. On Thursday, Members of the Public Health (ENVI) and Industry (ITRE) committees will hear from representatives of the pharmaceutical industry involved in developing, manufacturing and deploying the EU’s portfolio of vaccines against COVID-19.

During the last plenary debate in February 2021, MEPs underlined that the EU must continue its concerted efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and take urgent measures to ramp up vaccines production to meet citizens’ expectations.

According to the EU vaccination strategy, three vaccines against COVID-19 have been authorised for use in the EU following positive scientific recommendations by the European Medicines Agency (BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca). Three additional contracts have been concluded and will allow vaccines to be purchased once they have proven to be safe and effective: Johnson & Johnson (an application for conditional marketing authorisation has been submitted), Sanofi-GSK and CureVac (both under rolling review).

Exploratory talks were also concluded with two companies, Novavax and Valneva.

