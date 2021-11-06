Covid-19: No further restrictions, for now – Fearne / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 6 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

No further restrictions, for now – Fearne

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that Government will not be adding any Covid-19 related measures, but will also not be removing any. He noted that Malta has the highest rate of vaccination in the world and the cases in the country are low, especially with regards to hospital admittance, Fearne said that no Delta plus variant cases have been recorded in Malta as of yet and that the Delta variant continues to be the most prevalent across the island, adding that the current vaccines till now have also been deemed effective for the Delta plus variant. Referring to current clusters, Fearne said that there are two from workplaces with 25 cases and eight cases and a small cluster of six cases at a childcare centre. 40 new cases were reported yesterday, as active cases increased to 298. (The Malta Independent)

Public sector jobs increase by 1,551 in a year

Public sector full-time employment increased by 1,551 persons to 51,055, the NSO said. This increase was the largest contribution to an overall increase in employment.Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up 4,514 persons to 186,320 in May 2021.

In May 2021, registered full-time employment increased by 2.6% while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 2.1% compared to the corresponding month in 2020. Administrative data provided by Jobsplus show that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in May 2021 increased by 1.6%, reaching 239,376. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (6,065) and a decrease in registered unemployment (2,408).

When May 2021 is compared to May 2020, the highest increase in employment was brought about by human health and social work activities and arts, entertainment and recreation with 1,246 and 1,116 persons respectively.

PN MP says no place for exotic animals in Malta

Nationalist MP Mario Galea said that his personal position on exotic animals, which according to him have no place in Malta, has never been contradicted by the Party. “I have been repeating this discourse since 2013 under three leaders and no one censored me. Until anyone comes up with an alternative, this is the official position of the Nationalist Party. I spoke with the experts and should anyone come up with a better alternative, we should hold discussions on the matter,” Galea stated. (Maltatoday)

