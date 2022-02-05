Covid-19: Quarantine requirements shortened as restrictions eased / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 5 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19: Quarantine requirements shortened in new wave of restrictions-easing

Malta took a step closer to normality with Health Minister Chris Fearne announcing that the four household gathering rule will be scrapped from Monday. Important changes were also announced with regard to quarantine requirements, as primary Contacts who have taken the booster, will be required to quarantine for only five days if they return a negative test. Children between 5-11, who are fully vaccinated will be required to quarantine for five days after this date. As from 1st April, standing weddings will be allowed to 300 instead of the current 100.

Important changes were also related with regard to travel, with fully vaccinated children aged 5-11 no longer needing PCR testing to travel.

Fearne said these changes were possible because of declining active cases, stable hospitalisations and with close to 80% of the population being fully vaccinated. (Times of Malta/Maltatoday)

Diplomatic staff in rare industrial action

Members of the diplomatic service have registered an industrial dispute, during which they will not be using electronic means of communication. They are lamenting the issuance of a call which could see unqualified individuals take on diplomat posts. The UHM, representing them, said that this step was taken in the wake of an expression of interest issued by the same Ministry which is in breach of the sectoral agreement. Under this call, a pool of employees would be created among public officials wanting to perform the duties of attaché.

“The sectoral agreement strictly regulates the recruitment process of members within the diplomatic corps and forbids unqualified personnel to perform such duties. Consequently, this call sets a precedent as it undermines the diplomatic service which is crucial in Malta’s foreign relations and is a threat to the prospects of career diplomats”, the UHM said. (The Malta Independent)

Covid-19 Update: A 78-year-old man has died while COVID positive, while 214 persons tested positive overnight. 280 have recovered, lowering the active case tally to 2,675. Of these, 98 people are in hospital, five of whom in ITU. The man becomes Malta’s 560th Covid-19 victim.