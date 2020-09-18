Covid-19 situation in Europe is alarming – WHO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

While worldwide coronavirus have exceeded the 30 million mark, according to official data, it is the Old Continent which is causing the biggest headaches to the World Health Organisaton.

“The situation is very serious, and we are now in a reality where the number of new cases is exceeding that experienced in the first week of the pandemic, back in March”. Hans Kluge, WHO Europe Regional Director said this during an online briefing.

He explaiend that half of the European countries have seen their new case count shoot up by more than 10% in the past couple of weeks with seven of them actually seeing their tally double.

He described thes figures as representing an “alarming trend” and that they “should serve as an eye opener” on the reality we are facing.

Meanwhile, according to Moderna’s top executive Stephane Bancel, its vaccine, should it receive the necessary regulatory clearances, would be available by November, and it will be providing around 100 million doses to the US Government in the first months of 2021.

Read more via ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...