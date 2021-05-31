Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that from tomorrow Maltese residents who had their second dose of the vaccine can register and obtain their COVID-19 vaccine certificate online.

The certificate will only be issued after 14 days have lapsed from the date of the second dose.

These will be available on the website certifikatvaccin.gov.mt for Maltese ID card holders and can be generated 14 days from the date a person is fully vaccinated.

Anyone travelling to Malta must produce a vaccine certificate or a negative PCR test before boarding, or pay €120 to get a COVID-19 test on arrival at the airport.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that health authorities will be providing a list of countries where Maltese people can travel to and return to Malta from with the vaccine certificate – a list which will also include some countries which are currently on the country’s red list.

This list will be updated every week.

Holders of the certificate will also be allowed to visit their elderly relatives in care home as normal, and will also in the near future be allowed to go out of the home with them.

The certificates will also be used to facilitate that organisation of certain social and cultural activities as well.