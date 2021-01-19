COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Over 4 million first doses given so far in the UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Britain has given more than 4 million people a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, government statistics showed on Monday.

Britain is aiming to have made first doses of COVID-19 vaccines available to 15 million high-risk people by mid-February.

Details are as follows:

3.5 million persons in England got the first dose, 264,991 in Scotland, 151,137 in Wales and 125,717 in Northern Ireland.

A second dose was administered to 427,386 patients in England, 21,016 in Northern Ireland, 3,698 in Scotland and 201 in Wales.

via Reuters

