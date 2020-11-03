Covid-19: WHO warns it’s ‘not too late’ to take critical action

Reading Time: < 1 minute

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that a recent increase in Covid-19 cases in a number of countries in Europe and North America presented leaders with a “critical moment for action”.

“This is another critical moment for action,” he said. “Another critical moment for leaders to step up. And another critical moment for people to come together for a common purpose. Seize the opportunity, it’s not too late.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, is currently in self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The director-general also said that whether he is at home or in the office, WHO will keep working to drive forward science, solutions and solidarity.

