COVID crisis will result in fewer airline companies – IATA airlines group head

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The COVID-19 pandemic will result in fewer airline companies, as a result of firms being taken over or going under, said the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Friday.

“It is likely that the sector will come out of this crisis smaller than before, which is to say there will be fewer players, who will likely be smaller than before,” he told BFM Business radio.
