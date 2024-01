Reading Time: < 1 minute

COVID-19 hospitalisations in Italy are down slightly but a spike in flu cases is concerning, hospital group FIASO said this week.

The rate of occupancy in ICUs has risen from 3.2% to 6% over the past week, said FIASO President Giovanni Migliore.

Hospitalizations with the COVID virus fell 16%, he said.

Paediatric wards are stable, said Migliore.

Via ANSA

